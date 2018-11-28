L’addio di Sylvester Stallone al personaggio Rocky

di  Barbara Bongini |

Sylvester Stallone ha condiviso un discorso sotto il suo post video su Instagram in cui l’attore dice addio al suo personaggio iconico, Rocky Balboa.

«Vorrei solamente ringraziare tutte le persone in tutto il mondo che hanno portato la famiglia di Rocky nel proprio cuore per oltre 40 anni. È stato un grande privilegio creare e interpretare questo significativo personaggio. Anche se mi si spezza il cuore, sfortunatamente tutte le cose devono passare… e finire. Vi amo, persone gentili e generose, e la cosa più fantastica di tutte è che Rocky non morirà mai perché vive dentro di voi» ha dichiarato l’attore. Da queste parole sembrerebbe che l’ultima apparizione del pugile sarà quella nel film Creed II che uscirà nelle sale italiane il 24 gennaio.