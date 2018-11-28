L’addio di Sylvester Stallone al personaggio Rocky

Sylvester Stallone ha condiviso un discorso sotto il suo post video su Instagram in cui l’attore dice addio al suo personaggio iconico, Rocky Balboa.
View this post on Instagram
I am reposting this because there was a technical difficulty. I just want to thank everyone around the whole wide World for taking the Rocky family into their hearts for over 40 years. It’s been my Ultimate privilege to have been able to create and play this meaningful character. Though it breaks my heart, Sadly all things must pass… and end. I love you Kind and generous people , and The most wonderful thing of all , is that ROCKY will never die because he lives on in you ….
«Vorrei solamente ringraziare tutte le persone in tutto il mondo che hanno portato la famiglia di Rocky nel proprio cuore per oltre 40 anni. È stato un grande privilegio creare e interpretare questo significativo personaggio. Anche se mi si spezza il cuore, sfortunatamente tutte le cose devono passare… e finire. Vi amo, persone gentili e generose, e la cosa più fantastica di tutte è che Rocky non morirà mai perché vive dentro di voi» ha dichiarato l’attore. Da queste parole sembrerebbe che l’ultima apparizione del pugile sarà quella nel film Creed II che uscirà nelle sale italiane il 24 gennaio.